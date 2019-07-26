Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxim’s solid momentum across the automotive market remains a major positive. The company is benefiting from increasing production of electric vehicle which is aiding the adoption rate of its battery management system products. Its strengthening content in driver assistance applications remains a major positive. Maxim expects to gain from content growth in factory automation which is likely to drive revenues in the industrial market. Further, the company remains optimistic about its flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. However, sluggishness in the demand environment remains a major concern for its position in industrial, consumer, communications and data center markets. Softness in smartphone business and 100G laser driver shipment are headwinds. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $64.73. 56,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,859,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,765,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,218,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,507,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,472,000 after buying an additional 804,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $142,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

