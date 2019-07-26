Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our F1Q20 EPS estimate of $0.18, above the other analyst estimate recorded by $0.04, ahead of the release of GHM’s quarterly earnings report tomorrow morning based on an increase U.S. Navy equipment work.””

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.59 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 million during the quarter. Graham had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Graham by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Graham by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Graham by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

