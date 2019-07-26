Maxcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $440,350.00 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.01165136 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00270969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006169 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004266 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

