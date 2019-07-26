Matrix AI Network Market Cap Reaches $10.10 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Kucoin and HADAX. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $650,920.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00934978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 613,381,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,233,086 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, HADAX, LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

