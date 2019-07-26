Matchpool Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $794,630.00 and approximately $8,115.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00295318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.28 or 0.01658169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00121688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

