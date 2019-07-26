Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.83.

MCFT stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $322.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercraft Boat news, Director Frederick A. Brightbill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $104,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $611,091.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,691.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

