Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.15. 1,028,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.90. The company has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.52.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,588 shares of company stock worth $86,727,260. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

