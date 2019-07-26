Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,118,249,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,588 shares of company stock worth $86,727,260. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.52.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $280.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

