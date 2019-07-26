Maryanne Lavan Sells 1,003 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $369.46. 787,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,955. The stock has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $373.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

