Martin Babinec Sells 23,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,646,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Martin Babinec sold 30,200 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,053,902.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, Martin Babinec sold 40,783 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $2,662,722.07.
- On Friday, May 3rd, Martin Babinec sold 24,693 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,572,450.24.
- On Monday, May 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,517 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $1,950,951.81.
Shares of TNET stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
