Martin Babinec Sells 23,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.41, for a total value of $1,678,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,646,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Martin Babinec sold 30,200 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $2,053,902.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Martin Babinec sold 40,783 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $2,662,722.07.

On Friday, May 3rd, Martin Babinec sold 24,693 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,572,450.24.

On Monday, May 6th, Martin Babinec sold 30,517 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $1,950,951.81.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $4.55 on Friday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.89. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $231.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.25 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1,385.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

