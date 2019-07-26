Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $1.70 at Mizuho

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $5.00 to $1.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.94.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward F. Smith sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $121,781.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,087.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 136,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

