MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,971. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

