MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Man SE (FRA:MAN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $50.50. MAN shares last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 10,058 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.46.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE manufactures and supplies commercial vehicles, engines, and mechanical engineering equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Its MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles and transportation solutions. This segment provides vans; trucks; heavy special-purpose vehicles; city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the MAN brand, as well as luxury coaches under the NEOPLAN brand; industrial, marine, and on- and off-road engines; and passenger and goods transportation services.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.