Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) Trading 10.3% Higher

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 396,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The company has a market cap of $6.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.

Mako Gold Company Profile (ASX:MKG)

Mako Gold Limited, an early stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold tenements in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Napié gold project located in the north central part of Côte d'Ivoire. Mako Gold Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

