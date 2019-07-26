Magnet (MAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $66,714.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Magnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Magnet has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnet has a total market cap of $66,714.00 and $12.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnet Coin Profile

Magnet (MAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. Magnet’s official website is magnetwork.io . Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

