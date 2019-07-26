Mag One Products (CNSX:MDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Mag One Products Inc (CNSX:MDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 49815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10.

About Mag One Products (CNSX:MDD)

Mag One Products Inc develops and commercializes technologies for the processing and production of magnesium (Mg) metals, and Mg related compounds, byproducts, and co-products from serpentinite tailings. The company was formerly known as Acana Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mag One Products Inc in March 2015.

