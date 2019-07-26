MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,882. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.37.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. Research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $4,588,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 0.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,463,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

