MA Private Wealth Has $254,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.16. 934,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

