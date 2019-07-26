MA Private Wealth Has $1.09 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MA Private Wealth lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 398.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

