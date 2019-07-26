MA Private Wealth Buys 20,550 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 69,157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,768 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,325,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,712,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.50.

