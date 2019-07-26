MA Private Wealth Acquires 328 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 933.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.15. 270,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

