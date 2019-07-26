Lunes Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,476.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $3,476.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00288703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01619903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes' total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes' official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Lunes' official website is lunes.io

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

