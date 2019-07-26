Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. 1,300,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.98 million and a PE ratio of 28.33. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.96.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$553.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,760 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,986.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

