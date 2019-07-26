LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LYTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.59. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $72.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in LSI Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

