Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $319,596,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $578,058,000 after acquiring an additional 994,381 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,273,204 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $214,213,000 after acquiring an additional 937,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,984,265 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $650,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Exelon stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.