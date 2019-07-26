Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $169.56 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,472,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $1,834,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock valued at $39,305,510. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

