Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,979,000 after buying an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $95,285,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,462,000 after buying an additional 317,174 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of APD opened at $227.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.60.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.