Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 616.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other AFLAC news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

