Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $215.55 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

