Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares in the company, valued at $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,903 shares of company stock worth $15,484,440. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $354.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $358.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.28.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

