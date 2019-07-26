Loop Capital Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $72.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target cut by Loop Capital to $72.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NetApp has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $88.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $657,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,184.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $3,395,461.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock worth $9,676,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

