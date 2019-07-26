Loom Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $37.34 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00294391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.01639357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,249,580 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Tidex, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Kucoin, YoBit, DragonEX, Coinbe, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bitbns, Allbit, IDEX, GOPAX, Bittrex, DEx.top and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

