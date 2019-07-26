Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.90. 422,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $373.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

