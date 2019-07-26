Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on L. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.13.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L traded up C$1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$50.22 and a twelve month high of C$71.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.96.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 4.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.91, for a total value of C$1,515,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,018.32. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 47,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.14, for a total transaction of C$3,362,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,756.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,199 shares of company stock worth $9,766,724.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.