LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LPSN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $201.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.27.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 1,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,385. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.08. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,900. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LivePerson by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 681,616 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 576.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 442,231 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,381,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 327,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

