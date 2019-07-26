Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,219. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -817.11 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
