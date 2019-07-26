Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,219. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -817.11 and a beta of 1.13. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61.

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $500,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,077 shares of company stock worth $5,643,290. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

