LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Hits $0.0000

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $325,573.00 and $5.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,867.44 or 1.93159488 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032489 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,288,890,080 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

