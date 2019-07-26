Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.95

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 87648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $856.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $38,558.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,451 shares of company stock worth $2,661,766. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 132,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

