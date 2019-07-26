Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 187,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,858. Liberty Global has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $992,593.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,468.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Fries sold 156,397 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $3,864,569.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,060,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,909,889.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,951 shares of company stock worth $5,806,909. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 172,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 421,293 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

