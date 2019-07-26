LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded LG Display from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

LPL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. 246,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,402. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 55.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 67.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.