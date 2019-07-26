Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $326.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We will review our model and valuation following the conference call.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

TREE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.00.

Shares of TREE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.25. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total value of $246,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total value of $3,472,656.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,349.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,998. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 10.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

