Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $465.00 at Oppenheimer

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $440.00 to $465.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lendingtree’s FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $359.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $346.70 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $434.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.06, for a total value of $615,549.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,519.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total value of $246,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187 shares in the company, valued at $72,245.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $20,469,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lendingtree by 10.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Lendingtree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lendingtree by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lendingtree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

