LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-28.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.65 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. First Analysis upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,380. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

