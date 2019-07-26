Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

LTG stock opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. The stock has a market cap of $797.36 million and a PE ratio of 201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.04.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 271,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £309,676.44 ($404,647.12).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

