Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will announce earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the highest is $4.00. Lear reported earnings of $4.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $15.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.65 to $17.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $16.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $18.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. 129,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,915. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.45 and a 1 year high of $181.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,026,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 80.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 584,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lear by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after acquiring an additional 291,264 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 680,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

