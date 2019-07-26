Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Down to $23.11

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $23.11. Lantheus shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 18,116 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 4,918 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $138,048.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,300.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 8,819 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $248,166.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,608. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.