Landstar System (LSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2019 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $104.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Landstar System had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Landstar System was given a new $107.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Landstar System was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $107.82 price target on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/1/2019 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

6/19/2019 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2019 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Buckingham Research from $121.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $112.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Landstar System had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 337,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,189. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In other news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,351.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

