Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of LSTR opened at $111.42 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $109.98.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

