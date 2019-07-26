Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 7,267 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UN. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Unilever by 5,374.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,845,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,100,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 5,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 331,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,462,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,675,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.67. 1,120,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,746. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

