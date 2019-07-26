Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 101,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 906,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on shares of HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 663,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,612,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 8,359 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $473,620.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,357 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,542 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

